California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,286 Shares of Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) by 8.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,286 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cytosorbents were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTSO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Cytosorbents by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 82,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 43,842 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 1,772,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,379,000 after purchasing an additional 194,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. 40.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTSO. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cytosorbents from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

CTSO opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.51. Cytosorbents Co. has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $11.68. The company has a market cap of $213.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.25.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 21.14% and a negative net margin of 35.93%. The business had revenue of $9.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cytosorbents Co. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

