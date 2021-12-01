California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,162 Shares of State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in State Auto Financial were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 16,692 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STFC opened at $51.46 on Wednesday. State Auto Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $51.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.31 and a 200 day moving average of $41.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.26). State Auto Financial had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $399.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.70 million. Research analysts expect that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.69%.

In other State Auto Financial news, SVP Paul M. Stachura sold 1,500 shares of State Auto Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total value of $76,365.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Earl Berkey sold 3,969 shares of State Auto Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $204,522.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,347 shares of company stock valued at $6,905,528 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

