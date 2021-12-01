California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,412 Shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Zynex were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Zynex by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 36,176 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zynex by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 573,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,900,000 after purchasing an additional 54,662 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zynex by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 35,714 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zynex by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 720,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,184,000 after purchasing an additional 238,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zynex by 258.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 30,298 shares during the last quarter. 30.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Zynex in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Zynex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zynex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Shares of Zynex stock opened at $12.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.05. The firm has a market cap of $445.18 million, a PE ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Zynex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $22.89.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.42 million. Zynex had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 17.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

