California State Teachers Retirement System Makes New Investment in XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL)

California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 52,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in XL Fleet by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,632,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,018 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of XL Fleet by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,471,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,950 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of XL Fleet by 1,304.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 865,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after acquiring an additional 803,563 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of XL Fleet by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,438,000 after acquiring an additional 341,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of XL Fleet by 191.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 517,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 340,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of XL Fleet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of XL Fleet stock opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.54. XL Fleet Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $632.96 million, a P/E ratio of 227.11 and a beta of 0.49.

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station.

