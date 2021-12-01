California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,156 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Mesa Air Group worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the second quarter worth about $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mesa Air Group in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mesa Air Group in the second quarter worth about $136,000. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MESA opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $253.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.53.

A number of brokerages have commented on MESA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Mesa Air Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mesa Air Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

