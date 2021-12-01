California State Teachers Retirement System Invests $440,000 in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)

California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 43,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Rekor Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the second quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the second quarter worth $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 75.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the second quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the second quarter valued at $112,000. 48.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Rekor Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rekor Systems in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Rekor Systems from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of REKR opened at $6.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day moving average is $10.05. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $25.38.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.11). Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 148.37% and a negative return on equity of 32.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Rekor Systems news, insider Matthew Anthony Hill sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $1,808,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Rodney Hillman sold 5,747 shares of Rekor Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $57,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 87,000 shares of company stock worth $617,930 in the last three months. 23.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rekor Systems Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

