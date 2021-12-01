California State Teachers Retirement System Has $444,000 Stock Position in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Farmland Partners worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Farmland Partners by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 79,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 42,186 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Farmland Partners by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 544,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after acquiring an additional 31,388 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Farmland Partners by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 11,495 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Farmland Partners by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,271,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,317,000 after acquiring an additional 111,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FPI opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.38 million, a PE ratio of -36.22 and a beta of 0.80. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.08 and its 200-day moving average is $12.35.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Farmland Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 0.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Farmland Partners Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is -62.50%.

In other news, Director John A. Good acquired 5,825 shares of Farmland Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $70,482.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,825 shares of company stock worth $108,633 in the last three months. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FPI has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Farmland Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

