California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,986 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Magenta Therapeutics worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,802,000 after purchasing an additional 177,190 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,543,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,098,000 after acquiring an additional 120,322 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 670.6% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 775,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,181,000 after acquiring an additional 674,793 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 745,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,287,000 after acquiring an additional 72,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 503,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 99,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kristen Stants sold 5,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $38,603.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,996.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGTA stock opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $14.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.04. The firm has a market cap of $330.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.04.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Magenta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.04.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

