Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $253.60 Million

Brokerages expect Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) to post sales of $253.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $255.00 million and the lowest is $252.20 million. Calavo Growers posted sales of $234.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, December 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Calavo Growers.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, CEO Steve Hollister bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.12 per share, with a total value of $180,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,002. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in Calavo Growers by 284.7% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 738,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,865,000 after purchasing an additional 546,875 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Calavo Growers by 498.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 267,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,235,000 after purchasing an additional 222,937 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Calavo Growers by 73.6% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 491,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,796,000 after purchasing an additional 208,432 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Calavo Growers by 58.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,617,000 after purchasing an additional 141,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Calavo Growers during the third quarter worth $4,890,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

CVGW stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.31. 2,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,403. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $730.48 million, a P/E ratio of 98.88 and a beta of 0.91. Calavo Growers has a one year low of $33.25 and a one year high of $85.40.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is 280.49%.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

