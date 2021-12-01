Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Coverage Initiated at Stephens

Equities research analysts at Stephens started coverage on shares of Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CDRE. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Cadre in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Cadre in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Shares of CDRE stock opened at $20.27 on Monday. Cadre has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

Cadre Holdings Inc is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its primarily brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R). Cadre Holdings Inc is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

