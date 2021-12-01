C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.27.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of CHRW traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.86. The company had a trading volume of 27,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,761. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1-year low of $84.67 and a 1-year high of $104.35. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.43. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total transaction of $50,646.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 16,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.11, for a total transaction of $1,659,432.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,933 shares of company stock valued at $2,797,133 over the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 6,788 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 495,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,404,000 after buying an additional 17,947 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 21,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 116,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after buying an additional 15,778 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

