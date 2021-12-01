Bytom Trading Down 8.8% Over Last 7 Days (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 1st. In the last week, Bytom has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0462 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytom has a market cap of $74.88 million and $12.43 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.04 or 0.00369860 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005758 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000442 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002175 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,716,819,262 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,013,906 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

