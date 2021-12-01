Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) EVP Mark P. Folse Sells 8,519 Shares

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) EVP Mark P. Folse sold 8,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $247,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BFST stock remained flat at $$27.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 48,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $560.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.10 and a 200 day moving average of $24.35. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.17 and a twelve month high of $29.18.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 13.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 1,305.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 128.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 114.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

