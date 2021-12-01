BTR Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

BTR Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 79.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,539,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978,376 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,789,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,136,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864,610 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 18.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,949,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $864,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,675 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 146.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,803,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth $85,821,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BAM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $56.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.62. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $62.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $92.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 2.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.41%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

