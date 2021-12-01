BTIG Research Boosts Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Price Target to $220.00

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OMCL. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.43.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $177.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 103.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.06. Omnicell has a fifty-two week low of $101.94 and a fifty-two week high of $187.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.65 and a 200-day moving average of $155.98.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.45. Omnicell had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $296.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicell will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 10,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,776,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 5,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $964,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,394 shares of company stock worth $9,700,301 over the last quarter. 2.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 47.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 1,360.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 141.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Omnicell by 175.9% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Omnicell by 22.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

