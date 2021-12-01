Brokers Set Expectations for Public Storage’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Public Storage in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $12.79 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $12.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Public Storage’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.27 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.28 EPS.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $716.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PSA. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.46.

PSA stock opened at $327.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.21. The stock has a market cap of $57.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $212.22 and a fifty-two week high of $340.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,935,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,994,366,000 after buying an additional 137,018 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Public Storage by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,016,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,570,474,000 after purchasing an additional 37,334 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Public Storage by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,915,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,981,496,000 after purchasing an additional 315,655 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,450,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,037,433,000 after acquiring an additional 26,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,116,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,052,000 after acquiring an additional 88,234 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.58%.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

