Brokers Issue Forecasts for Church & Dwight Co., Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CHD)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) – Truist Securiti lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Church & Dwight in a research report issued on Monday, November 29th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.60.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

CHD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $89.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.70. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $94.75.

Church & Dwight announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, October 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 30.98%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 3.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 4.5% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 25.7% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.5% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 439,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,424,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

