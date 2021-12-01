Brokerages Set UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Target Price at $10.60

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

UNCFF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised UniCredit to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

OTCMKTS UNCFF traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $12.11. 1,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,194. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. UniCredit has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $14.18.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

