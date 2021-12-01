Brokerages Set Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Target Price at $26.75

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.75.

RUTH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, CL King raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUTH traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.00. The company had a trading volume of 742,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,980. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.39 million, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.28. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $28.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $104.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.46 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 24.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUTH. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after buying an additional 23,959 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 147.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 332,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after buying an additional 198,006 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 193,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

