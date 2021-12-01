Brokerages Set Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) PT at $8.00

Shares of Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MEGGF shares. HSBC downgraded Meggitt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Meggitt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Meggitt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Meggitt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

MEGGF stock remained flat at $$9.81 during midday trading on Friday. Meggitt has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $12.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.94.

Meggitt Plc is a holding company, which engages in the designs and manufacture of components and sub-systems for aerospace, defence, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems; Meggitt Control Systems; Meggitt Polymers and Composites; Meggitt Sensing Systems; and Meggitt Equipment Group.

