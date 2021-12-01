Brokerages Set ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Target Price at $77.40

Shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.40.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

ManTech International stock opened at $67.95 on Friday. ManTech International has a 1-year low of $67.78 and a 1-year high of $101.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.46.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ManTech International will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MANT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ManTech International by 29.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,711,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,153,000 after acquiring an additional 390,227 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in ManTech International by 17.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 805,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,141,000 after acquiring an additional 121,661 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ManTech International by 108.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,113,000 after acquiring an additional 114,342 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in ManTech International by 32.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 463,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,081,000 after acquiring an additional 112,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 1,007.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 121,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,522,000 after buying an additional 110,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

