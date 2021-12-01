Brokerages Set Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Target Price at $74.14

Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.14.

Several research firms have commented on DT. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

In other Dynatrace news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 28,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $2,000,729.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,346 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total transaction of $162,530.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,275 shares of company stock valued at $14,108,711. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DT. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 15.6% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 99,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 13,479 shares during the period. Sturgeon Ventures LLP grew its stake in Dynatrace by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 107,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Dynatrace by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. AO Asset Management LP grew its stake in Dynatrace by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. AO Asset Management LP now owns 566,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,118,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $62.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.07 and a 200 day moving average of $64.81. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $36.88 and a 12 month high of $80.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.