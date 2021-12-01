Brokerages Set AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) PT at $124.00

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.00.

AZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $54.83 on Friday. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $64.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AstraZeneca will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,346 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,049,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,945 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,589,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,553,000 after purchasing an additional 759,134 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.1% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,480,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,321 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 59.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

