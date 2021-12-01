Brokerages Set Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) PT at $24.80

Shares of Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.80.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at $421,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at $511,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at $800,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at $967,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARBK stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.67. The stock had a trading volume of 902 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,459. Argo Blockchain has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $21.00.

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.98 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Argo Blockchain will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.