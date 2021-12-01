Brokerages Set 888 Holdings plc (LON:888) Target Price at GBX 559.38

Shares of 888 Holdings plc (LON:888) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 559.38 ($7.31).

888 has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.80) price objective on shares of 888 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.80) price objective on shares of 888 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of 888 from GBX 490 ($6.40) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of 888 from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of 888 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get 888 alerts:

In other 888 news, insider Mark Summerfield bought 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 397 ($5.19) per share, for a total transaction of £1,052.05 ($1,374.51). Also, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn bought 409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 403 ($5.27) per share, for a total transaction of £1,648.27 ($2,153.48). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 34,674 shares of company stock worth $13,904,032.

Shares of 888 stock traded down GBX 13.60 ($0.18) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 310.20 ($4.05). 1,086,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,210. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 391.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 392.61. 888 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 259 ($3.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 494 ($6.45). The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.37. The stock has a market cap of £1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 96.94.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. 888’s payout ratio is 4.24%.

888 Company Profile

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for 888 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.