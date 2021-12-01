Brokerages Expect TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) to report ($0.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.05). TPG Pace Tech Opportunities reported earnings per share of ($2.62) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 93.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities will report full-year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.14). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TPG Pace Tech Opportunities.

NRDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.14.

In other news, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen bought 451,113 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $3,590,859.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the second quarter worth $124,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 5.0% in the second quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 155,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 7,359 shares during the period.

Shares of NRDY stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.70. The stock had a trading volume of 27,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,713. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $13.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.74.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

