Brokerages Expect OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) to Post $2.25 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.25 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for OneMain’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.34. OneMain posted earnings of $2.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneMain will report full year earnings of $10.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.40 to $10.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $9.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow OneMain.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. OneMain’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OMF shares. Stephens upped their target price on OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on OneMain in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneMain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.15.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 2,250 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.12 per share, for a total transaction of $126,270.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.73 per share, with a total value of $50,730.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in OneMain by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,067,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,460 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in OneMain by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,841,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,865,000 after purchasing an additional 675,979 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in OneMain by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,330,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,897 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in OneMain by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,097,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,695,000 after purchasing an additional 619,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in OneMain by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,658,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,118,000 after purchasing an additional 769,943 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $49.79 on Friday. OneMain has a fifty-two week low of $38.95 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

