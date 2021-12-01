Brokerages Expect Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $687.35 Million

Equities analysts expect Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) to announce sales of $687.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $689.00 million and the lowest is $685.70 million. Kontoor Brands posted sales of $660.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full-year sales of $2.48 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kontoor Brands.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 183.88%. The firm had revenue of $652.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KTB shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.83.

Shares of NYSE KTB traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.58. 17,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,176. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.59. Kontoor Brands has a 1-year low of $35.48 and a 1-year high of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 273.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 31.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 35.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 402.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

