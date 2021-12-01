Brokerages Expect Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) to Post $2.12 EPS

Analysts expect Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) to announce earnings of $2.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hubbell’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.09. Hubbell reported earnings per share of $1.76 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full-year earnings of $8.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $8.46. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hubbell.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HUBB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Hubbell in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $195.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.05 and its 200-day moving average is $193.64. Hubbell has a one year low of $149.07 and a one year high of $212.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Hubbell by 4.8% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 422,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,959,000 after acquiring an additional 19,227 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Hubbell by 138.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 14,422 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Hubbell by 48.1% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Hubbell by 15.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Hubbell by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

