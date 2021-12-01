Brokerages Expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Will Post Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to announce earnings of $2.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.16 and the lowest is $2.12. Cirrus Logic posted earnings per share of $2.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.46. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $465.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.38 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 15.89%. Cirrus Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share.

CRUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Cirrus Logic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.83 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.20.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Jodee Benson sold 10,562 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $929,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,752. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 25,290 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $2,105,139.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 332.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 678.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $80.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.18. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $71.11 and a 1-year high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

