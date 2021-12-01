Brokerages Expect Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) to announce $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.13. Allegheny Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 136.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Allegheny Technologies.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $725.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.60 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 41.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ATI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATI. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $3,043,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 626.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 33.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 18,222 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 25.1% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 884,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,628,000 after buying an additional 12,147 shares during the period.

Shares of ATI stock opened at $14.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.67. Allegheny Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $25.03.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

