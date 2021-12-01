Brokerages Anticipate NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.00 Billion

Analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) will post sales of $3.00 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.01 billion. NXP Semiconductors reported sales of $2.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full-year sales of $11.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.02 billion to $11.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.80 billion to $12.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NXP Semiconductors.

Several research firms have weighed in on NXPI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.84.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $211,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,986 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,498 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

NXPI stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,141,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,858,818. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $206.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $152.93 and a 1 year high of $228.72. The stock has a market cap of $59.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

