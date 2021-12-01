Brokerages Anticipate New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $218.46 Million

Brokerages predict that New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) will announce sales of $218.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $211.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $232.57 million. New Residential Investment reported sales of $113.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 92.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full year sales of $843.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $712.93 million to $909.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $862.75 million, with estimates ranging from $804.90 million to $899.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 39.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on NRZ shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Residential Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.11.

Shares of NRZ traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.57. 183,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,237,424. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.54. New Residential Investment has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $11.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average of $10.67.

In related news, Director Robert Mcginnis purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,188,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,855 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,224,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,491,000 after purchasing an additional 912,615 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 50.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,408,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 20.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,986,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,675 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 16.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,946,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,969,000 after purchasing an additional 818,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.69% of the company’s stock.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

