Brokerages Anticipate Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $319.79 Million

Equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) will announce $319.79 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $310.39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $347.10 million. Neurocrine Biosciences reported sales of $247.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. The company had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NBIX. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.38.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.21. The company had a trading volume of 18,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,284. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.45. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $82.98 and a one year high of $120.27.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 8,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $838,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $100,407.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,987 shares of company stock worth $1,464,188 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,986,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,871,000 after acquiring an additional 34,237 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,984,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,383,000 after purchasing an additional 155,346 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 52.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,885,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,241,000 after purchasing an additional 652,772 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.9% in the second quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,535,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,433,000 after purchasing an additional 186,977 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,355,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,051,000 after purchasing an additional 113,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

