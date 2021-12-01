Brokerages Anticipate Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) will announce earnings of $1.72 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.74. Crown Castle International posted earnings per share of $2.33 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full year earnings of $6.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.86 to $6.93. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $7.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Crown Castle International.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS.

CCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.67.

CCI stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.54. The company had a trading volume of 54,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $78.03 billion, a PE ratio of 60.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.55 and a 200 day moving average of $188.76. Crown Castle International has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $204.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 175.58%.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 23.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,445,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,647,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,394 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 33.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,286,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,031,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,474 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,091,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,562,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,960 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the second quarter worth $173,937,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,558,000 after acquiring an additional 856,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crown Castle International (CCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.