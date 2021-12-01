Brokerages Anticipate Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $545.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) to announce $545.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Copa’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $542.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $547.10 million. Copa reported sales of $158.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 243.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Copa will report full-year sales of $1.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Copa.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.87. The business had revenue of $445.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.99 million. Copa had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 22.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1274.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.86) earnings per share.

CPA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Copa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Copa from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James raised Copa from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Copa from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Copa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.75.

NYSE:CPA traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.66. 25,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Copa has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $94.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPA. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Copa by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Copa in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Copa in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Copa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Copa by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Copa

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Copa (CPA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.