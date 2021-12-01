Brokerages Anticipate AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) to Announce $0.16 EPS

Equities research analysts expect AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AerSale’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AerSale will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.68 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AerSale.

Get AerSale alerts:

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02.

ASLE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerSale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AerSale in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASLE. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AerSale in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in AerSale in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in AerSale in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in AerSale in the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AerSale in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,422,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AerSale stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.09. 241,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,066. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.66. AerSale has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $24.20.

AerSale Company Profile

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AerSale (ASLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AerSale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerSale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.