Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Short Interest Down 43.4% in November

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 43.4% from the October 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale raised shares of Britvic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of Britvic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on Britvic in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Britvic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.94.

Get Britvic alerts:

BTVCY stock opened at $23.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.76. Britvic has a fifty-two week low of $20.21 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.