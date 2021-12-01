Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Trims Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 952.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 70,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 63,460 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,096,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,755 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 325,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,705,000 after purchasing an additional 29,898 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000.

Shares of ESGE opened at $40.10 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52-week low of $39.47 and a 52-week high of $47.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.84.

