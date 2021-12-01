Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 386 Shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,222,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,638,000. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,422,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA EPP opened at $47.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.20 and its 200-day moving average is $51.23. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $45.80 and a twelve month high of $53.97.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

