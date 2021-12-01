Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Purchases 123 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,150 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in NIKE by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 67,957 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel grew its position in NIKE by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 16,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in NIKE by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its position in NIKE by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 36,379 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in NIKE by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,443 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the period. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

In other NIKE news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $1,824,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $169.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $267.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.44 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.25 and its 200 day moving average is $157.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.18%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.