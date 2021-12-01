Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,476 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in TJX Companies by 181.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in TJX Companies by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TJX opened at $69.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $83.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.30. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $76.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.15.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $1,288,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

