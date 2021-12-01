Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,194 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter valued at about $354,644,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 12.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,730,919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,548,556,000 after buying an additional 975,042 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 29.8% during the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,804,587 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $818,659,000 after buying an additional 643,304 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 5.3% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,022,347 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,757,923,000 after buying an additional 305,021 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 7.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,958,328 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,155,436,000 after buying an additional 270,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $254.19 on Wednesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.05 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The stock has a market cap of $55.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.63.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.18, for a total value of $696,562.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,588,448.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,372 shares of company stock valued at $2,413,060. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.00.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

