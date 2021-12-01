Brambles (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) Trading Up 0.4%

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF)’s stock price was up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.37 and last traded at $7.37. Approximately 1,722 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 6,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.34.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.25.

About Brambles (OTCMKTS:BMBLF)

Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

