BOX (NYSE:BOX) Price Target Raised to $30.00

BOX (NYSE:BOX) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 28.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upgraded BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

BOX opened at $23.41 on Wednesday. BOX has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $27.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $224.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BOX will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other BOX news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,773 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $72,098.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $381,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,848. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter valued at about $919,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of BOX by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 451,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,547,000 after purchasing an additional 71,919 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of BOX by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 271,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after purchasing an additional 60,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BOX by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 39,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 11,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

