Boulder Growth & Income Fund (NYSE:BIF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 15,289 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 95,205 shares.The stock last traded at $13.17 and had previously closed at $13.17.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from Boulder Growth & Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 453,126 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after buying an additional 195,489 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 6.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,604,247 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $35,262,000 after purchasing an additional 153,316 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 42.3% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 266,586 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 79,285 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the second quarter worth $598,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 375.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,054 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 40,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

About Boulder Growth & Income Fund (NYSE:BIF)

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.

