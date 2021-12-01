Boulder Growth & Income Fund (NYSE:BIF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 15,289 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 95,205 shares.The stock last traded at $13.17 and had previously closed at $13.17.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.37.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from Boulder Growth & Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.
About Boulder Growth & Income Fund (NYSE:BIF)
Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.
