Boqii (NYSE:BQ) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS.

Boqii stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 947 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $139.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.00 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.10. Boqii has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $12.84.

Get Boqii alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on BQ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boqii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boqii in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Boqii stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. 20.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boqii

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Boqii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boqii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.