Boqii (NYSE:BQ) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS.
Boqii stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 947 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $139.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.00 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.10. Boqii has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $12.84.
Several analysts have weighed in on BQ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boqii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boqii in a research note on Monday, November 8th.
About Boqii
Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.
