Bonhill Group’s (BONH) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Bonhill Group (LON:BONH)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Bonhill Group in a research report on Monday.

Get Bonhill Group alerts:

Shares of LON:BONH opened at GBX 8.50 ($0.11) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 10.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 11.72. Bonhill Group has a 12 month low of GBX 6.25 ($0.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 18.50 ($0.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.38 million and a P/E ratio of -2.58.

In other Bonhill Group news, insider Simon Stilwell acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($13,065.06). Insiders have acquired a total of 300,000 shares of company stock worth $3,200,000 over the last three months.

About Bonhill Group

Bonhill Group Plc, a B2B media company, provides business insight, analysis, and networking and research in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers InvestmentNews, which provides content, data, and information to advisers; Portfolio Adviser that delivers timely and insightful news and analysis; What Investment, a consumer monthly magazine for private investors who manage investments held in pensions and investment wrappers, as well as individual equities and property; and Expert Investor, which delivers news, insights, and analysis to fund selectors, institutional and wholesale investors, and high-net-worth advisers.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Bonhill Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonhill Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.