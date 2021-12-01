BOMB Trading 46.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 30th. Over the last week, BOMB has traded 46.1% higher against the US dollar. BOMB has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $372,764.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.00 or 0.00003502 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,660.77 or 0.97558215 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00048154 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00006446 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00038875 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $381.72 or 0.00669054 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003204 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 896,593 coins and its circulating supply is 895,805 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

