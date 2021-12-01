Bodycote (LON:BOY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Bodycote (LON:BOY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 935 ($12.22) price target on the stock.

BOY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 770 ($10.06) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 990 ($12.93) target price on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 915 ($11.95) to GBX 1,030 ($13.46) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bodycote currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 901.88 ($11.78).

Shares of BOY stock opened at GBX 826.50 ($10.80) on Tuesday. Bodycote has a 1 year low of GBX 671.82 ($8.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,007 ($13.16). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 860.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 872.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

